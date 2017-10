A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Apricot Street, police say.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in the 8600 block of Apricot Street (just off Leonidas Street), said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.