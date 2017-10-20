Lane closures announced for final phase of St. Charles Avenue repaving project
The far-right lane on both sides of the street will be closed first starting Friday morning to allow for sidewalk work for the next three weeks, according to the city’s announcement. Work will shift to the other lanes afterward until January, and the lane shifts will be marked with signs and barricades, the announcement states.
For more details, see the full announcement from the city below:
Tomorrow, Oct. 20, 2017 beginning at 7:30 a.m., the City of New Orleans construction contractor, Boh Bros. Construction, LLC, will begin a series of lane closures on St. Charles Avenue between Felicity and Calliope Streets to accommodate the final phase of construction on St. Charles Avenue. Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near active construction sites.
The eastbound and westbound, far right travel lane and parking lane on St. Charles Avenue will be closed between Felicity and Calliope Streets for approximately three weeks. The closure will allow for installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps and placement of permanent asphalt on the roadway. During this time, there will be no on-street parking.
Immediately following, St. Charles Avenue between Felicity and Calliope Streets will be restricted to one travel lane in each direction while construction crews repave the roadway with new asphalt. Traffic cones, barricades and safety signage will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians until the project is completed in January 2018.
The $4.3 million St. Charles Avenue repaving project calls for removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replacing it with new, smooth pavement. The scope of the project includes repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.
For questions and/or concerns about the project, please contact RoadworkNOLA at 504-658-ROAD (7623) or e-mail roadwork@nola.gov.