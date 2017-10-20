Lane closures announced for final phase of St. Charles Avenue repaving project

Traffic on St. Charles Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between Felicity and Calliope streets for the remainder of the year as contractors begin the final phase of a $4.3 million repaving project, New Orleans city officials announced.

The far-right lane on both sides of the street will be closed first starting Friday morning to allow for sidewalk work for the next three weeks, according to the city’s announcement. Work will shift to the other lanes afterward until January, and the lane shifts will be marked with signs and barricades, the announcement states.

