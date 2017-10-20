Lake Charles murder suspect identified in Dublin Street robbery, police say

The suspect in a Dublin Street robbery from June has been identified as a man already on parole for armed robbery who is now jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Lake Charles in September, New Orleans police said.

On June 22, a man was in the driveway of his home in the 900 block of Dublin Street when an armed man approached, forced the victim inside the house, took his keys and wallet and took off in the victim’s vehicle, according to a NOPD report. After the robbery, the suspect crashed the vehicle near Freret and Joliet streets, the report states.

The suspect has since been identified as 50-year-old Felton Thompson, who is now jailed in Lake Charles in connection with a shooting there in September that killed 10-year-old Jaylen Citizen and wounded a teenager, according to the American Press newspaper there. Thompson was arrested in late September “near the Superdome,” Lake Charles police told the newspaper.

Thompson’s criminal record dates back decades, according to the NOPD.

“Thompson has an extensive arrest record for armed robberies, and was currently on parole for a 99-year sentence for armed robbery after serving 24 years in jail,” the NOPD report states. “He has been positively identified in several other crimes from other jurisdictions including rape in Jefferson Parish and murder in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Thompson is a person of interest in several other cases in the Second District that are currently still under investigation.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.