‘History of Activism’: Propeller to host panel discussion on local social action past and present

This Thursday (Oct. 12), Propeller and the Broadmoor Improvement Association will co-host a panel discussion about activism and action, past and present, in the Hoffman Triangle, Zion City, Broadmoor, Gert Town, and Central City neighborhoods.

Entitled “Our Neighborhoods Part III: The History of Activism and Action”, the discussion will take place at Propeller, located at 4035 Washington Ave.



The panel will feature Goodwork Network’s Adele London, Jericho Road’s Kim Washington, and Church of the Annunciation’s Rev. Duane. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event is free. Beer from Urban South Brewery and dinner will be served.

In advance of the event, Propeller invites the community to submit their questions about activism in the neighborhoods to the panel for discussion. Click here to be routed to a survey.

For more information or to register, visit the event page here.