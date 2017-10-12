Guns and ammunition seized on Josephine Street, police say

Three rifles were seized and a convicted felon was arrested for their possession from a Josephine Street home over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

Officers with the Sixth District general-assignment unit searched a home in the 2200 block of Josephine (near Simon Bolivar Avenue) on Saturday, Oct. 7, and found the weapons, according to a NOPD report.

Joshua Harris, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of heroin, crack cocaine and the amphetamine known as ecstasy, and violation of his probation, jail records show.

Seized in the search were the following items, according to the NOPD:

Century Arms Model WASR, Caliber 762/39,

Lorcin Model L380, Caliber 380,

Windham Model WW-15, Caliber 223/5.56,

474 various semi-auto rounds

71 various rifle rounds

62 shotgun rounds

The Windham rifle was determined to have been stolen from Terrebonne Parish, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.