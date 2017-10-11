Couple’s car taken at gunpoint on Belfast Street, police say

A man and a woman unloading their car on Belfast Street in the Fontainebleau neighborhood were robbed of it at gunpoint Tuesday night, New Orleans police said.

The victims, both in their 20s, were unloading their 2015 gray Honda Accord shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the 7900 block of Belfast (between Short and Fern streets) when they were confronted by a man with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report. He demanded their keys, then drove off in the car, which has license plate number “YTE 390,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.