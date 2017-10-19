Couple robbed at gunpoint on Birch Street after botched carjacking attempt, police say

A couple on Birch Street were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night after their assailants unsuccessfully tried to steal a car from them, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, a man and a woman — both in their 30s — were in the 7900 block of Birch Street when two assailants approached them, according to the initial NOPD report. One grabbed the man’s neck and stuck a gun in his ribs, and the other pulled the woman out of her car and demanded her car keys, the report states.

“When the subjects got into the vehicle they couldn’t get it started,” the report states. “They then grabbed [the woman] and demanded she start it. The vehicle would not start so they grabbed her purse and fled.”

The attackers — described as being in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing — left on Fern Street, then onto Green toward South Carrollton. The woman’s purse was later found, but her iPhone and some cash and change were missing, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.