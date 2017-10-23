Cantrell, Charbonnet to face off before university students

New Orleans mayoral candidates LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will meet Tuesday afternoon in a forum led by a collection of area college students at Tulane University.

The two candidates in the runoff for the mayor’s race will take questions from the NOLA Student Leadership and Civic Engagement Project starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Kendall Cram room on the second floor of Tulane’s Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life, according to an announcement of the event. Students involved in the project come from Tulane, Loyola, Dillard, Southern, the University of New Orleans and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

“The forum will be an opportunity for millennial voters to have their voices heard as New Orleans selects its first female mayor,” the announcement states. “The Leadership and Civic Engagement Project empowers students to identify, address and resolve challenging issues through civic engagement.”

The Isaiah Institute of New Orleans organized the event it and the Tulane Black Student Union is hosting it.