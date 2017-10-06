Arrest reported in shooting of cat near Zeus’ Place, animal advocates say

Kyre West, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, the group said. For details, read the SPCA news release below:
This afternoon the New Orleans Police Department arrested 19-year-old Kyre West in connection with the recent shooting of a neighborhood cat on Cadiz Street.
Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement received a call this morning around 11 a.m. with information about a vehicle matching the description from surveillance footage. The caller was able to get a photo of the drivers and the license plate. Humane Law Enforcement contacted NOPD Second District and detectives quickly located the vehicle and driver.
While in NOPD custody, West admitted to killing the cat and was booked on aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony offense. West’s motive for shooting and killing neighborhood cats is unclear at this time.
The Louisiana SPCA would like to thank the NOPD and the community for their outpouring support in this case. The caller whose information led to the arrest of West will receive the award offered by the Louisiana SPCA.