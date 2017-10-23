Armed robbery attempt reported on South Claiborne Avenue, police say

A man was held up at gunpoint overnight on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said Monday morning, after two simple robberies over the weekend of an 11-year-old boy in Central City and a woman on Audubon Boulevard.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, a man in his 20s was on South Claiborne Avenue near First Street when he was confronted by two strangers, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One subject pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim grabbed the barrel of the gun and received a laceration to his left palm and the subjects fled the location southbound on 4th street without any of the victim’s property.”

The two simple robberies were reported to police on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle near Fourth and South Liberty streets when a stranger confronted him and too his smoothie, according to the report in that case.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old woman was near Newcomb Place and Audubon Boulevard when a stranger grabbed her arm and snatched her cell phone away, according to the report in that case. He then drove away in a blue, four-door Nissan Maxima with California license plate “7KMK721,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.