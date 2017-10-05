Advertiser: Mid-City Biz celebrates Oktoberfest with Deutsches Haus

Deutsches Haus returns to New Orleans with its annual Oktoberfest at their new location—1700 Moss Street, along Bayou St. John in Mid-City. The festival runs for three weekends, beginning with a Mid-City Biz fundraiser from 4 to 11 p.m. this Friday, October 6.

Oktoberfest runs for three weekends, October 6 – 7, October 13 – 14, and October 20 – 21, with Friday hours 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday hours 1 to 11 p.m. This will be Deutsches Haus’ first Oktoberfest in the City of New Orleans since 2010.

Mid-City Biz tickets are $20 and include all night admission & one free beer (purchase here). Tickets can be used on other nights, and proceeds will go to the Greater Mid-City Business Association. General admission is $8 per person with children 12 and under free and Deutsches Haus members free.

This Year at Oktoberfest New Orleans

The official festival season kicks off with the annual “First Keg Tap” on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. by a celebrity “bartender” on-hand to pour the first beer. This year boasts the most beers ever on tap for the festival with over 20 selections including traditional imported favorites from Warsteiner, Paulaner, Spaten, Franziskaner, Hofbräu and Bitburger. As well as local craft beers brewed in the German style, including: NOLA Brewing’s “Darkest Before Dawn”, Urban South’s Oktoberfest and 2nd Set Pilsner and many more.

For non-beer drinkers, there will be 14 German wines and more than 22 flavors of Schnapps. Food selections include: German sausage (Bratwurst, Wiesswurst and Knackwurst) with sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage rolls, schnitzel, imported cheeses direct from Germany and Austria, Bavarian pretzels, roasted nuts, strudel and many other classic German-inspired dishes.

Traditional and contemporary German music and dancing will return, with special performances by polka-experts, The Bräts, who will serve as the Deutsches Haus’ headlining act. For history buffs and culture enthusiasts, exhibits will detail the history of Oktoberfest and Germans in New Orleans. Beer steins, flower headbands, dirndls, lederhosen, hats and other souvenir items will be available for purchase in the gift shop.

For more information, visit oktoberfestnola.com.