Woman sought in Magazine Street shooting investigation

A woman believed to have fled the scene of a shooting last month on Magazine Street is now wanted on an obstruction-of-justice charge, New Orleans police said.

Bionka Fobbs, 26, is believed to have been at the scene of the Aug. 25 shooting at Magazine and St. Mary, and have left in a beige 2008 Mazda MZ6 with black rims with Louisiana license plate “ZCF 759,” according to a NOPD news release.

A stylist from the nearby Stardust salon was wounded in the mid-afternoon gunfire, and the incident was later classified as an attempted second-degree murder, police said.

Anyone who can help locate Fobbs is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.