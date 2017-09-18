Woman robbed at gunpoint outside St. Charles Avenue home; man beaten with bicycle lock in O.C. Haley robbery

A man was beaten with a bicycle lock in a robbery Friday morning on O.C. Haley Boulevard, and woman’s purse was taken from her after a struggle with a gunman outside her St. Charles Avenue home that evening, New Orleans police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, a man in his 60s was at home in the 1800 block of O.C. Haley Boulevard when an acquaintance showed up, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim advised the subject he didn’t have any money,” the report states. “The subject then grabbed a bicycle lock and struck the victim repeatedly in the head. The subject then took cash from the victim and fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a woman in her 60s was opening the door of her home in the 3500 block of St. Charles Avenue when “an unknown male with a firearm pushed her from behind and demanded her purse,” the report in that case states. They struggled for a moment, then he got her purse away from her and left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.