Woman killed in Jackson Avenue shooting

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred today (September 11, 2017) in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue.

At about 3:32 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive female lying in a parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.