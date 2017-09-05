Woman fatally struck in South Claiborne traffic

The NOPD is investigating a fatal accident that left a female pedestrian dead today (Sept 5.) in the 4100 block of Claiborne Avenue.

At approximately 4:59 a.m., the Traffic Fatality Unit responded to a scene involving a pedestrian struck westbound on South Claiborne. Upon arrival, detectives observed an unknown white female lying in the left lane, near the neutral ground. She was pronounced death on scene by EMS.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche indicated he was traveling in the left lane on S. Claiborne, and as he approached the 4100 block he struck the pedestrian as she stepped off the curb onto traffic. The driver remained on the scene for police and was transported to the DWI Testing Facility for a toxicology test.

Blood and alcohol tests are pending and the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the deceased victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 658-6210 with any information regarding this incident.