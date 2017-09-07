Wendy’s employees threatened at gunpoint over baked-potato wait

A drive-through customer at the Wendy’s on St. Charles Avenue grew so irate about the wait time for the baked potato he ordered that he brandished a gun at the employees inside, New Orleans police said.

The man pulled up to the drive-through window in a black Dodge Charger at the Wendy’s restaurant at 1301 St. Charles Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 29, as the employees were preparing to close for the night, said NOPD Sixth District Commander Ronnie Stevens. He ordered a baked potato, and the employees said they didn’t have any ready so close to closing time, so the wait would be 15 minutes, Stevens said.

“He said, ‘Why y’all playing with me?’,” then pulled a gun, Stevens said at this week’s weekly meeting of the Sixth District’s ranking officers.

The employees closed the window and hid, and the Charger pulled away, Stevens said. It had dark tinted windows, and the only nearby surveillance video that police have recovered did not show the suspect clearly, Stevens said.

The case is currently being investigated as an aggravated assault — the charge related to threats made with a deadly weapon — because the driver did not demand to be given cash or any other property, Stevens said. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.