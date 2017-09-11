Weekend robbery incidents reported on Broad and Simon Bolivar, police say

One man fended off a carjacking attempt Friday afternoon on South Broad Street, but another man was robbed at gunpoint that night on Simon Bolivar Avenue, New Orleans police said.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, a man in his 30s was in his vehicle on South Broad near Erato Street when an unknown woman got in, drew a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered him to drive to a specific location while starting to go through his pockets, according to the initial NOPD report. A struggle ensued, and the woman ended up getting out of the car without any of his belongings, the report states.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 50s was near Simon Bolivar Avenue and Josephine Street when a man rode up on a bicycle and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, the report in that case states. The victim handed over a wallet and cigarettes, and his assailant left, the repor states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.