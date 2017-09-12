Uptown neighborhhood associations hold forum for District B candidates tonight

A group of neighborhood associations that span much of the Uptown area will hold a forum for the District B candidates for the New Orleans City Council tonight at St. George’s Episcopal Church on St. Charles Avenue.

All six candidates for the open District B seat — Jay Banks, Eugene Ben, Seth Bloom, Catherine Love, Timothy David Ray and “Action Andre” Strumer — have confirmed their attendance for the event. The forum begins at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 12) with questions from moderators Stephanie Grace of The New Orleans Advocate and Robert Morris of Uptown Messenger, and may include questions from the audience at the end if time permits.

The forum was organized by the Bouligny Improvement Association, with input from the Garden District Association, Coliseum Square Association, Faubourg Avart Association, Faubourg Delachaise Neighborhood Association, Faubourg Marengo Neighborhood Association, the Irish Channel Neighborhood Association and the Touro Bouligny Association.

St. George’s Episcopal Church is located at 4600 St. Charles Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.