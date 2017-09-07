Unity of New Orleans hosts Ayurveda lecture this weekend

Lecturer Meghan Hays, will visit Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center to speak on one of the world’s oldest known forms of medicine: Ayurveda.

The lecture takes place on Sunday, Sept. 10 form 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Unity, located at 3722 St. Charles Ave.

About Ayurveda

With roots in ancient India, Ayurveda is often called the “sister science” or “healing side,” of yoga. Ayurveda empowers individuals through a self-discovery process, uncovering their inherent constitutions, present from the moment of conception. Each person’s choices, environment, and karma play roles in shaping potential imbalances, which unchecked, may develop into disease. Ayurveda assists by prescribing modifications in diet, lifestyle, exercise, herbs, sleep, and myriad other holistic treatments to allow individuals to get back in balance with their inherent natures.

Meghan Hays has been working in the fitness and wellness industry for 18 years, and is currently studying with the California College of Ayurveda to become an Ayurvedic Doctor. The lecture is free and open to the public.