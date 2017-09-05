Unitarian Church to hold Hurricane Harvey fundraiser

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans (FUUNO) will be holding a Fundraising event to benefit those affected in the Houston area. FUUNO will hold the event in their church’s Sanctuary, located at 5212 S. Claiborne Avenue, from Noon – 4:00pm on Saturday, September 9. The church is seeking to raise funds, canned food, and diapers for the victims of the storm.

All donations will go to local initiatives.

“We want to offer folks the opportunity to give to effective local charities in Houston. Here in New Orleans, we

understand the vital importance of coming together in times of duress, and we hope to bring the community together

to support our neighbors in Texas,” said the Reverend Paul Beedle of the recent storm. Reverend Beedle will

welcome donors and begin the event with a few words at noon.

Help give relief to those in need.

There will be refreshments and music.

First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans is committed to serving New Orleans and the greater

community by being a leader in faith-based social justice.

The Houston Food Bank’s “ goal is to make food accessible to hungry people in their greatest times of need.”

(houstonfoodbank.org)

The Texas Diaper Bank works “to meet the basic needs of vulnerable babies, children with disabilities and seniors.”

(texasdiaperbank.org)

“ Austin Pets Alive! has played a critical role in achieving [Austin’s no kill] status by developing innovative and

comprehensive programs that serve key demographics of animals typically euthanized in a shelter setting.”

(austinpetsalive.org)