Three people shot on South Claiborne Avenue; two Uptown robberies at knifepoint, police say

Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night on South Claiborne Avenue, and two people were robbed at knifepoint in the Uptown area over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, three men — one in his 50s, one in his 40s, and one in his 30s — were standing on the corner of First Street at South Claiborne when gunfire rang out, according to the initial NOPD report. The man in his 50s drove to his house before he realized he had been shot and drove himself to the hospital, while the two younger men were both taken to the hospital in private vehicles, the report states.

All three men were listed in stable condition after the shooting, the report states.

Police are also investigating two armed robberies reported over the weekend. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, a woman in her 20s was sitting on a porch in the 8700 block of Green Street when another woman ran onto the porch and initiated a “physical altercation,” the report in that case states. During the altercation, the victim’s purse was taken at knifepoint, the report states.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s was in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas when a stranger put a knife to his throat and demanded his boots, according to the report in that case. The victim handed over the boots, and his assailant left, the report states.