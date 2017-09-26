Three arrested on gun charges at Magazine Street corner where shooting took place, police say

New Orleans police arrested three men with guns Saturday on the same block of Magazine Street where two people were injured in a shooting a month ago, authorities said.

Officers with the NOPD Sixth District general-assignment unit (formerly known as the district’s task force) saw 18-year-old Kenneth Muse standing outside a store in the 1900 block of Magazine “with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband” on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to the NOPD report in the case. The officers got out of their vehicle, and Muse saw them and ran into the store, the report states.

“Once in the store, officers located Muse and recovered a Glock model 30 .45-caliber hand gun with an extended magazine containing 28 live rounds on him,” the report states.

Officers then spotted another man, 20-year-old Jordan Hollerman, with “a bulge on his waist,” and when they confronted him, found a Glock handgun on him as well, the report states. As the investigation continued, the officers found 16-year-old Ricky Franklin “in the area” with a stolen Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, the report states.

Franklin’s gun had previously been reported stolen from Jefferson Parish, the report notes.

All three were arrested on gun possession charges, the report states.

The same block was the site of a mid-afternoon shooting Aug. 25 that started with a fight between two men, then escalated into gunfire. One of the combatants was shot, as was an employee of the nearby Stardust salon caught in the crossfire.

James Alexander, 25, was arrested the day of that shooting. Neighbors have complained about illicit activity at that corner, but police did not say whether the two incidents were related.

