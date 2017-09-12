Teen injured in General Taylor Street shooting, police say

A teenager walking on General Taylor Street was struck several times in a shooting late Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The victim, who is 18, was walking in the 2400 block of General Taylor (near Freret Street) around 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, when someone began shooting at him, according to the initial NOPD report. He was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital by ambulance, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.