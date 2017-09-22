Suspects sought in package thefts

Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects in package thefts on Fourth Street and Constance Street, New Orleans police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, video surveillance captured the image of a man taking deliveries from the porch of a home in the 3600 block of Constance Street, police said. “The suspect sits on the porch and takes possession of several packages before fleeing on foot,” the report states.

Around 1 p.m. Sept. 16, a woman was caught on video taking a package from the porch of a house in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. “The suspect was first observed checking if the gate was unlocked before returning several minutes later and approaching the porch,” the report states. “The suspect then leaves the porch, dragging a large box as she flees on foot.”

She walked with a “slight limp,” the report notes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.