Suspects arrested on gun, drug charges, police say

One man was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and heroin, and another couple was arrested on possession of drugs and several guns, New Orleans police said.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 27), NOPD Second District officers Jason Jorgenson and Michael Lane were patrolling on General Ogden Street near Olive Street with their windows down when they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report in that case.

“The officers then observed the strong odor coming from a group of people standing on the sidewalk of the intersection,” the report states. “Officers then exited their vehicles and approached the group of people who were revealed to have just used marijuana. After speaking with the individuals, officers then conducted a pat-down on each person.”

Jermaine Jackson, 36, was found to have “39 individually wrapped plastic bags containing what was later determined to be heroin, a clear plastic bag from his front left pocket containing what was later determined to be marijuana and a digital scale that was located in his right front pocket,” the report states. He was arrested on charges of possession of both substances, the report states.

Meanwhile, officers with the NOPD Sixth District and the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole conducted compliance checks early Wednesday and Thursday, and made numerous arrests, including eight felony suspects. Among them were Joshua Harris, 33, and Georgeka Holmes, 30, who were found in possession of 1,722 ecstasy pills, 3.9 grams of heroin, 17 grams of crack cocaine, more $1,500 in cash and Sig Sauer .40-caliber handgun.

They were arrested on the drug charges and for possessing a firearm with drugs, the report states. No booking photo of Holmes was available Friday morning.