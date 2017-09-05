StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories: Treasures on the banks of the Mississippi at Beatrixbell Handcrafted Jewelry & Gift Shop

Beatrixbell Handcrafted is a jewelry design studio and gift shop located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Historic Algiers Point. The shop features curated items with an emphasis on local treasures and handmade wares.

Artist and owner Beatrix Bell can be found in her attached studio wire wrapping, hammering, soldering, sawing and enameling. Her pieces pairs mixed metals with exotic stones, rich patinas and vintage elements to create unique and unexpected designs.

Name: Beatrix Bell

Store: Beatrixbell Handcrafted Jewelry & Gift

Since: 2017

What ignited the spark in you to start your business?

I’ve owned my jewelry business for about ten years. For a long time, I had been selling under tents and at popups. After doing that for some time, I wanted to purchase a space where I could sell my products.

What makes New Orleans businesses so special?

I think New Orleans businesses reflect the unique personalities of their owners. No two businesses are the same, and they all offer their own unparalleled experience.

Who are your ideal customers?

I have a mix of customers. What I love about this shop is I get to meet people from all over the country, and I’ve even had some international tourists. Mostly, my customers are tourists that come off of the ferry. I also get people from the West Bank, from within the Algiers’ Point community, and from Jefferson Parish.

If your shop was a cocktail, what kind would it be?

It would be a proper gin and tonic with El Guapo bitters. It’s refreshing and kind of sweet and kind of sour—it has a bit of an unexpected flavor to it. It’s my favorite cocktail!

Describe your business in a few words.

My business is modern, eclectic, and fresh because the inventory and the designs are always changing. We offer a wide range of products and styles smushed together. For my work, I draw inspiration from the basics like nature, architecture, and different places I visit.

How do you define “success” in your business?

The freedom to be my own boss, make decisions, do what I love, and be happy.

What are your current or any upcoming goals for your business and/or community?

Right now, I really want to bring more people into my shop. Once I’m settled with the shop, I hope to start volunteering or offering jewelry-making classes at our public library. I’ve thought about teaching arts and crafts lessons at local elementary schools. Before I started my business, I was a public school teacher, and really miss working with kids and giving back to my community.

What’s your favorite local biz in your area?

My favorite local business is Congregation Coffee. They just opened up in our neighborhood. I love their coffee; they’re an awesome business!

Will you share your favorite local lunch or dinner spot?

Taborlino. It also just opened here in Algiers Point. They have fried olives and really good cocktails.

What advice would you give a new business owner?

I would tell any new business owner or artist to never compare yourself to anyone else because it kills the joy of being an entrepreneur. It’s great to learn from people, watch what they’re doing, and have them mentor you. However, you should never compare yourself and your results to theirs. It’s all about your own personal goals and your own personal happiness within what you’re doing.

