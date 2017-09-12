Starbucks plans “early 2018” opening for Freret Street

The new Starbucks planned for the former Village Coffee building at the Uptown entrance to the Freret Street commercial corridor is scheduled to open in “early 2018,” according to the real-estate agents that negotiated the deal.

The store will be on Freret at the corner of Jefferson Avenue, in the two-story building that was home to Village Coffee.

Starbucks has announced a plan to open 12,000 new locations across the world in the next four years, bringing its total number of international locations to 37,000, according to USA Today.

Jonathan Fawer of Corporate Realty represented Starbucks in the search for the Freret Street location, one of 55 locations he has assisted the company with around the Gulf South since 2002, according to an announcement from Corporate Realty. Starbucks is still looking for more possible locations in the region, focusing on free-standing locations of 2,200 square feet with a preference for drive-through possibilities.