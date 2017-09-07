New Artesian ice-cream parlor “Love Kreme” planned for Irish Channel

A new Artesian ice-cream parlor called “Love Kreme” is planned for a Louisiana Avenue corner building in the Irish Channel, and the owners are hosting a meeting with neighbors next week to discuss their plans.

Love Kreme is owned by Reginald Commodore and will be located at 940 Louisiana Avenue, the corner of Constance Street, according to a letter Commodore sent late last month to neighborhood groups. The project, however, needs rezoning from residential to neighborhood business before it can move forward, though Commodore notes that alcohol sales would still not be allowed on the property.

The public meeting on the project will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Lyons Recreation Center at 624 Louisiana Avenue. For more details, see Commodore’s letter below: