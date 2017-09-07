New Artesian ice-cream parlor “Love Kreme” planned for Irish Channel

Love Kreme is owned by Reginald Commodore and will be located at 940 Louisiana Avenue, the corner of Constance Street, according to a letter Commodore sent late last month to neighborhood groups. The project, however, needs rezoning from residential to neighborhood business before it can move forward, though Commodore notes that alcohol sales would still not be allowed on the property.
The public meeting on the project will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Lyons Recreation Center at 624 Louisiana Avenue. For more details, see Commodore’s letter below:
August 25, 2017
Dear Neighbor:
My company, Love Kreme, is in the process of leasing a building at 940 Louisiana Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115. We would like to open an Artesian Ice Cream parlor. The hours of operation would be 1pm. to 10pm Wednesday through Friday & 12pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. We will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The site is located in an HU-RD2 Two-Family Residential District, where a specialty restaurant is currently not allowed, according to Article 11, Section 11.2 (Table 11-1) of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. Therefore, we are applying for a zoning change to a HU-B1A Neighborhood Business District in order to operate a specialty restaurant. A specialty restaurant is defined as follow in the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance: “Restaurant, Specialty. An establishment whose primary business is the sale of one or more specialty types of food or beverage that is or are not considered a complete meal (e.g., candy, coffee, or ice cream).Specialty restaurants may only offer alcoholic beverages for sale in those districts where a bar is a permitted use or in those districts where a bar is a conditional use, upon obtaining conditional use approval.” A bar is not a permitted use in the HU-B1A District, therefore a specialty restaurant at this location will not be able to sell alcohol. The site is a single-story commercial structure with a combined square footage of 2700 square feet. On-street parking is available and no variance or waivers are required.
Because you are a nearby neighbor or otherwise interested in the neighborhood, I am inviting you to a meeting where you can learn more about what we propose and present questions or comments. Our application has to be heard by the City Planning Commission and the City Council, and we are required to do this before we submit our application to the City Planning Commission.
The meeting will take place:
9/14/2017, 6pm-8pm,
Lyons Rec Center, Lyons Multi-P Room 1
624 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
This letter is being delivered through U.S. Mail and through hand delivery. At the meeting, I will provide a sign-in sheet to obtain email addresses so that I can keep you updated. I have enclosed a list of the permitted uses within the HU-B1A.
If you are unable to attend and would like to receive information from the meeting, or if you have any additional questions or comments, please contact me at lovekreme1@gmail.com. I hope to see you at the meeting on September 14, 2017
Sincerely,
Reginald Commodore