Motorcyclist killed in Audubon Street crash, police say

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Audubon Street, New Orleans police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, an SUV driving on Fig Street made a right turn onto the 2900 block of Audubon Street, according to NOPD reports.

“The driver of the SUV states he stopped at the intersection, looked both ways, and proceeded into the intersection once all lanes of traffic were clear,” according to the initial NOPD report.

A Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle “traveling at a high rate of speed” came up Audubon from behind the SUV, however, and hit its driver’s side rear tire, the report states. The motorcycle crashed, sending its 44-year-old driver to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing, including routine blood and alcohol testing, the report states. Anyone with information is urged to call traffic investigator Collin Munster at 658-6208.