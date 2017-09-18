Mayoral candidates to debate housing issues, short-term rentals, historic preservation

The three highest-polling mayoral candidates — Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet — will debate housing and preservation issues such as short-term rentals and zoning law in a forum Tuesday evening at Loyola University.

The forum will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Nunemaker Auditorium on floor 3 of Monroe Hall, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave. Free parking will be available at the West Road Parking Deck.

For more information, see the announcement by the Preservation Resource Center:

Join prospective mayoral candidates, LaToya Cantrell, Desiree Charbonnet and Michael Bagneris for a forum to discuss the future of our city on the eve of its Tricentennial. Candidates will respond to questions surrounding the theme of “Shaping a Livable Historic City: The Challenges of Calling New Orleans ‘Home’”, with discussion topics including housing costs and density, short-term rentals and the impact of tourism on neighborhoods, enforcement of the master plan and zoning law, preservation and its economic effect, infrastructure, commercial development, and transportation.

Sponsored by the Preservation Resource Center and the Louisiana Landmarks Society, and hosted by the Center for the Study of New Orleans and The Institute of Politics at Loyola University New Orleans. Cosponsored by Committee for a Better New Orleans, Parks for All, and Smart Growth for Louisiana.