Man shot Sunday evening on Broadway Street, police say

A man in his 40s was injured Sunday evening in a shooting on Broadway Street in Gert Town, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place in the 3100 block of Broadway around 7:30 p.m., and the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the initial NOPD report. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, and his condition was not immediately available afterward.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.