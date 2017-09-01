Man shot on St. Andrew Street; carjacking on South Broad; robbery on Chestnut

A man was wounded in a shooting on St. Andrew Street on Thursday evening, after a woman was robbed of her cell phone on Chestnut Street and a man was carjacked on South Broad Street earlier that day.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the 2700 block of St. Andrew Street, according to the initial NOPD report. Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Earlier in the day, around 11:30 a.m., a woman in her 70s was near Chestnut and Valmont streets when a stranger attacked her from behind, grabbing her phone, according to the report in that case. After they struggled, he got the phone away from her, and left on a bicycle, the report states.

Around 3:30 p.m., a woman in her 30s was in the 1100 block of South Broad Street when a man approached her and demanded her vehicle, according to the report in that case. He grabbed her arms, but she took the keys out of her vehicle, and he left, the report states.

The same man then approached a man in his 70s, implying a weapon and demanding his vehicle, the report states. The victim complied, and the carjacker drove off in it, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.