Man grabs cash register monitor out of Taco Bell drive-through window, police say

A South Claiborne Avenue pedestrian broke the widely-known prohibition against going to the Taco Bell drive-through window on foot last week, then took the violation a few steps further by breaking the window and stealing part of the cash register out of it, New Orleans police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the man walked up to the drive-through window at the Taco Bell in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue and “used an object and his hands to break through the window,” according to an NOPD report. “He then reached through the window and removed the cash register monitor before fleeing southbound on Washington Avenue.”

The incident was captured on security camera. Anyone who can help identify the man is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.