Man demands free fill-up at St. Charles Avenue gas station, then robs the register

A man demanded to be allowed to pump a free tank of gas Thursday evening at a St. Charles Avenue gas station, then grabbed cash from the register and drove away with it, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, the man entered the St. Charles Discount filling station in the 3400 block of St. Charles Avenue and insisted that the teenage clerk turn on the pump for him “without payment,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim refused, after which the subject sat on the counter and refused to get down,” the report states. “As the clerk was assisting a customer, the subject reached into the open cash register and took cash and fled.”

The suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Monya Jackson — then drove off in a SUV, the release states. Images of Jackson and the vehicle were caught on surveillance camera, however, and he was arrested Friday morning in connection with both that case and a carjacking on Canal Street in which he took the gray BMW SUV from an employee at a car-rental business.

Jackson is charged with theft, possession of a stolen automobile and illegal possession of stolen property, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.