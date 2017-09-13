Man attacked in Nelson Street carjacking

A man standing next to his car was hit in the head from behind by two attackers who took his car on Nelson Street early Wednesday morning, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was standing next to his gold 2001 Buick Le Sabre in the 8200 block of Nelson Street (near Dante) around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, when the two assailants approached from behind, according to the initial NOPD report. They hit him in the back of the head, and then drove off in his car, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.