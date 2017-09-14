Indecisive McDonald’s customer snatches cash from register, police say

A customer at the McDonald’s on South Carrollton placed an order Wednesday night, then changed it at the last minute and — in the minor moment of counter-service uncertainty that ensued — grabbed money out of the register and ran away with it, New Orleans police said.

The man entered the McDonald’s in the 3400 block of South Carrollton around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, and placed an order at the counter, according to the initial NOPD report.

“As the cashier opened the register, he changed his order, confusing the cashier,” the report states. “He then reached in the register took cash and then fled.”

The incident is classified as a simple robbery, but further details were not available Thursday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.