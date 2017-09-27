Handgun, marijuana seized in Broadmoor traffic stop, police say

A traffic stop on Washington Avenue in Broadmoor led New Orleans police to the discovery of a jar of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun Friday night, authorities said.

NOPD officers with the Uptown-based Second District stopped a red Mercedez Benz with blacked-out windows and a tinted license-plate cover at Washington and South White Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, according to a NOPD report. When the officers began talking to the people in the car, they smelled “a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” the report states.

“As the investigation progressed, officers located a glass jar containing vegetable matter consistent with marijuana, clear plastic bags, a digital scale, a metal based grinding device and $150 in cash,” the report states. “Officers also located a firearm behind the passenger seat of the vehicle.”

The driver, 40-year-old Demetrious Twymon, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and with having a handgun in the presence of illegal drugs, the report states.

