Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards made the unusual step of involving himself in a district-level local government election on Friday morning, announcing his support for Jay H. Banks to fill the New Orleans City Council seat being vacated by LaToya Cantrell.

In his appearance at Delgado Community College in Mid-City, Edwards also noted, however, that he will not be endorsing in the mayor’s race. Read the full story and watch live video of the event at Mid-City Messenger.