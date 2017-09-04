Garden District section of St. Charles Avenue to close overnight Tuesday for repaving project

A section of St. Charles Avenue through the Garden District will close overnight Tuesday for repaving work, and police will guide traffic on a detour to either Prytania Street or South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans city officials said.

For details, see the news release below.

The City of New Orleans construction contractor, Boh Bros. Construction, LLC, will detour traffic on St. Charles Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and Third Street from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 5 until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 6 to allow construction crews to remove the existing asphalt and then place permanent asphalt.

Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near active construction sites and detours.

During the detour, car and truck traffic will follow different routes. A police detail will be in position to redirect cars traveling eastbound on St. Charles Avenue to southbound Louisiana Avenue toward Prytania Street. Truck traffic will be redirected to northbound Louisiana Avenue toward Claiborne Avenue. (See map for full detour)

The current east and westbound low lane (sidewalk side) detour on St. Charles Avenue from Third to Felicity streets will resume at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 6.

The $4.3 million St. Charles Avenue repaving project calls for removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replacing it with new, smooth pavement. The scope of the project includes repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

For questions and/or concerns about the project, please contact RoadworkNOLA at 504-658-ROAD (7623) or e-mail roadwork@nola.gov.