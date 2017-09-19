Elderly couple injured in house fire on Soraparu Street

An elderly couple were both injured when a fire broke out Monday afternoon in the bedroom of their home on Soraparu Street, New Orleans Fire Department officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Soraparu Street, and firefighters brought it under control within 20 minutes, according to a New Orleans Fire Department report.

For details, see the report below:

On Monday, September 18, 2017 at 4:49 pm, the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 911 call stating a house was on fire at 720/722 Saraparu Street. Firefighters arrived at 4:52 pm to find fire coming from the front door and window of a single story, wood-framed shotgun double.

An 87 year old male and 77 year old female lived alone at the residence and when firefighters arrived on the scene, the elderly couple was sitting on the front porch. The fire started in the second room which was the couple’s bedroom. They stated no one was smoking at the time of the fire.

Both escaped the fire but sustained several burns. The woman sustained 2nd degree burns over 50% of her body. The man sustained minor burns to his hands and upper body. Both were also treated for smoke inhalation and transported to an area hospital by NOEMS.

The couple confirmed to NOFD personnel that there were several working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

Nine NOFD units carrying twenty-three firefighters responded to this incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services also responded to this incident.