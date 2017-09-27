District B candidates to meet Thursday for debate in Mid-City

With just weeks left before New Orleans voters decide on a brand new City Council District B representative, several Mid-City neighborhood groups are offering up the chance to hear each candidate’s stance on a plethora of issues.

The candidate forum kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. and will address issues such as homelessness, budget priorities, blight and several public safety topics. Additional questions will be emailed to each candidate after the forum so they have a chance to respond to other issues not covered during the forum.

The forum is sponsored by several Mid-City neighborhood groups, Pelprint.com, Crescent Care and Mid-City Messenger. Moderators include Graham Bosworth, Cathy McRae and Mid-City Messenger reporter Claire Byun.

There will be free garage parking and snacks and drinks will be provided. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a prompt 6 p.m. start time.

The forum is in the Crescent Care conference room on the second floor of Tulane Tower, 2601 Tulane Ave. To RSVP for this free event, visit the forum’s Facebook event page.