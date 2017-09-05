Carrollton, Uptown neighborhood groups plan City Council candidate forums for Districts A and B

Two upcoming election forums organized by Carrollton and Uptown neighborhood groups will give voters the chance to hear from candidates running for New Orleans City Council Districts A and B.

The District B candidates forum will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 4600 St. Charles Avenue. It is organized by the Bouligny Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Garden District Association, Coliseum Square Association, Faubourg Avart Association, Faubourg Delachaise Neighborhood Association, Faubourg Marengo Neighborhood Association, the Irish Channel Neighborhood Association and the Touro Bouligny Association.

All six District B candidates have confirmed their attendance. Moderators will be Stephanie Grace of the New Orleans Advocate and Robert Morris of Uptown Messenger.

“We are pleased to join with our fellow neighborhood associations to offer this important forum to our members and residents”, said Hope Meyer, president of the Bouligny Improvement Association. “We all believe our council person is the critical gatekeeper to having our concerns and issues addressed, and we encourage everyone to attend and make an educated and informed vote.”

The District A forum will be two nights later, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary’s Dominican High School at 7701 Walmsley Avenue (with secure parking in the lot off Burdette Street behind the school). That forum is organized by the Carrollton Area Network in partnership with the Committee for A Better New Orleans, the Mid-City Neighborhood Organization, the Friends of Lafitte Greenway, the Preservation Resource Center, Maple Area Residents Inc., Carrollton-Riverbend Neighborhood Association, Central Carrollton Association, North West Carrollton association, Hollygrove; Fontainebleau Improvement Association; Hollygrove-Dixon association, Palm-air and Carrollton United.

Moderators for the District A forum will be Oliver Thomas, host of the Morning Show on WBOK, Charles Maldonado of The Lens and Robert Morris of Uptown Messenger.