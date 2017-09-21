Boil-water notice lifted Thursday morning

The boil-water notice in place most of Wednesday for the Eastbank of New Orleans was lifted late Thursday morning, New Orleans officials said.

City officials announced that tests confirm the water is safe to drink, but urge residents to run all cold water faucets for at least five minutes before doing so, and to replace any ice.

“Bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area is safe to drink and can be used for personal needs,” the announcement from the Sewerage & Water Board reads.

After residents noticed a sudden drop in water pressure Wednesday morning, officials said that the Sewerage & Water Board plant in Carrollton had experienced a momentary loss of power. The boil-water notice was issued to confirm that no harmful bacteria had entered the water lines during the pressure loss.