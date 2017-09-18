Annual festival highlights Irish culture (Photos)

John Rode circles the Kingsley house playing the bag pipe during the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16. The festival celebrated Irish culture in New Orleans. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The fourth-annual Irish Festival was held at the Kingsley house on Saturday, September 16 in the Irish Channel. The Kingsley House is a community center first established in the late 19th century to “help immigrants overcome language, cultural, social and family displacement barriers as they settled in New Orleans,” according to their website. The festival features Irish music, cultural competitions and more.
The New Orleans Celtic Harp Ensemble performs on the main stage during the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Steve and Colleen Collins give a demonstration on traditional Irish instruments at the lecture stage during the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Girls compete in the Irish dance competition during the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Sage Sigler dances in the day-long Irish dance compition, or feis during the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Catherine Koehler performs "Ned of the Hill" at the Ceili Stage at the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Laura Dancer holds Spike, the four month old miniature goat, at the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.
Art vendors were part of the fourth annual Irish Festival at the Kingsley House on Saturday, September 16.