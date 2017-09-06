Advertiser: NOLA Aikido Open House—Martial art for all ages

NOLA Aikido will hold its annual Open House this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our Chief Instructor, Robert Brian Levy and students will provide a demonstration of the Japanese martial art of Aikido.

We’ll be available to answer any questions and will offer an opportunity for prospective students to experience Aikido for themselves. Refreshments will be served.

NOLA Aikido is located in Mid-City, and is dedicated to teaching traditional Aikido to students of all ages. Both adult and children’s classes are offered.

About the Art of Aikido

Along with Judo and Karate, Aikido was developed in Japan during the early 20th century as a means of practical self-defense. Regular training allows students to cultivate greater confidence, awareness, coordination, fitness, and importantly, a greater sense of harmony and well-being. Unlike many martial arts, there are no offensive techniques. The founder of Aikido, Morihei Ueshiba, thought of it as the Art of Peace because the object is never to fight, but rather to resolve conflict peacefully.

Contact Us

Robert Brian Levy

nolaaikido@gmail.com

3909 Bienville Street, Suite 103 NOLA 70119

(504) 208- 4861

nolaaikido.com