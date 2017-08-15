Youth-led mayoral forum set for Saturday

A group of young people with a shared focus on juvenile-justice reform will pose questions to the candidates for mayor of New Orleans on Saturday at a church on South Claiborne Avenue.

The forum hosted by the Youth Voices Council and the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at First Presbyterian Church at 5401 South Claiborne Avenue. For more information, see the announcement below: