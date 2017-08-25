Woman robbed at gunpoint on St. Andrew Street after giving an acquaintance a ride, police say

A woman gave an acquaintance a ride to St. Andrew Street on Thursday night, only to be robbed at gunpoint once she got there, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, drove her acquaintance to the 800 block of St. Andrew Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the initial NOPD report.

“Upon arrival the perpetrator pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim stated she didn’t have anything and the perpetrator began digging in the vehicle. The perpetrator opened the center console and grabbed the gun at which time the victim fled out of the vehicle and the perpetrator fled out of the vehicle into a nearby residence.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.