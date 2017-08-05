Woman robbed at gunpoint on Joseph Street; suspect tied to assault-rifle robbery on Tchoupitoulas

A woman in her 70s was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon on Joseph Street, and investigators have identified her assailant as the same man who committed a robbery on Tchoupitoulas Street this week with an assault rifle, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, a woman was walking to her door in the 2200 block of Joseph Street (near Freret) when a man with a “long gun” confronted her, saying, “Give me your purse and don’t say anything,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“At that time, a brief struggle ensued causing her to drop her purse and spilling its contents,” the report states. “The subject then took her wallet, cellphone and her makeup pouch. He then fled in a black two-door sports vehicle down Joseph Street toward Freret Street, then unknown.”

The gunman has been identified as 35-year-old Torian Douglas, police said late Saturday morning, and he is also wanted in a robbery Wednesday in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas in which he allegedly used an assault rifle.

In the Tchoupitoulas Street case, Douglas was driving a four-door White Chevrolet Silverado with Louisiana license plate “C478887,” but investigators believe he may now be driving a black two-door vehicle, possibly a Honda.

Anyone who can help find Douglas is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.