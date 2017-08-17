Woman knocked unconscious and robbed on Terpsichore, police say

One woman was knocked unconscious Tuesday afternoon Terpsichore Street and awoke to find that she had been robbed, and another woman was threatened at gunpoint by a former boyfriend in a home invasion on Felicity Street the same evening, police say.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a woman in her 40s was walking in the 1600 block of Terpsichore Street toward St. Charles Avenue “when she was knocked to the ground and fell unconscious,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“A passerby flagged down an EMS unit who summoned an officer to the location,” the report states. “Upon arrival, officers found her purse with contents scattered around her. Her Android cell phone, a black wallet which contained $90 in cash and a skylight credit card was missing.”

Shortly before 10 p.m., a woman her late 20s was at home in the 600 block of Felicity Street when she “heard three loud bangs at the door and saw her ex-boyfriend at the front door armed with a firearm,” according to the report in that case.

“The subject pointed the gun and threatened to kill the victim,” the report states. “The subject then stole the victim’s cellphone and fled out of the location in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.