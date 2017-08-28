Weekend robberies reported on Jena, Pine streets

Two women had their purses taken from them by force on Jena and Pine streets Saturday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before noon Saturday, Aug. 27, a woman in her 40s was sitting in her vehicle with the doors unlocked in the 800 block of Jena Street (near Constance Street) when a stranger opened the door and took her purse off her lap, according to the initial NOPD report in that case.

“The victim had a brief struggle with the subject trying to get the purse back,” the report states. “The victim lost grip of the purse and the subject fled the location on a brown bicycle.”

Around 3:15 p.m., a woman in her 30s was walking in the 3000 block of Pine Street (near Fig Street) when a man confronted her and demanded her purse, according to the report in that case.

“The victim stated to the subject she only had $18,” the report states. “The subject then grabbed the victim, stuck an unknown object in her side, took the victim’s purse and fled.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.